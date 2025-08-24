Car crashes into Hickory acai restaurant after driver loses control of steering

HICKORY, N.C. — A car crashed into a restaurant in Hickory on Friday morning, causing more than $20,000 in damage, police said.

Officials said they responded to Palm Berries, an acai restaurant at the intersection of Second Street Northeast and 16th Avenue Northwest, around 5:30 a.m., the Hickory Record reports.

Police said a 2020 Infiniti SUV crashed into the building after the driver, Bryson Bowman, said she lost control of the steering.

The restaurant’s co-owner, Ashan Mehmood, said the damage to the building was not structural, and it is expected to reopen on Monday, the Hickory Record reports.

The restaurant sustained about $20,000 in damage, and the vehicle sustained about $4,000 in damage, according to crash reports.

Police said no injuries were reported.

