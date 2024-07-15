York County deputies chase stolen SUV from SC into NC

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in York County were following behind a stolen SUV Monday morning that was driving erratically along Interstate 77.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom got overhead the car as it was on I-77 South in York County around 11:20 a.m. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the car was reported stolen from Charlotte.

The SUV drove onto the shoulder of the interstate to avoid traffic before getting off on an exit. A deputy was behind it with lights flashing.

The car got back onto the interstate and started heading north with a deputy still following behind.

The driver made it over the border into North Carolina, getting off I-77 and driving onto Arrowood Road. The driver used turn lanes and center lanes to avoid traffic, eventually getting onto Nations Ford Road and then onto I-77 North.

The deputies following the SUV appeared to have dropped back as they neared Woodlawn Road.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s helicopter was still monitoring the car, but deputies ended the chase due to heavy traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

