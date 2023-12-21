Local

Community supports Morganton officer, family who lost home in fire

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

Morganton officer loses home in fire A community is coming together to support a Morganton Public Safety Officer after a fire destroyed his home.

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

MORGANTON, N.C. — A community is helping an officer and his family who lost their home on Wednesday in a fire.

The Burke Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation, a joint effort by law enforcement officers and Burke County residents to help local officers with unforeseen financial burdens, is accepting donations for the Morganton Public Safety officer.

ALSO READ: Community rallies around beloved Burke County family whose home caught fire

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the officer, his wife, and three children lost most of what they own.

Morganton Public Safety shared information about the donation on Facebook, including details for people willing to help.

“Message us with any questions and keep this family in your prayers!” the post says.

(WATCH BELOW: Warehouse catches fire on Interstate 40 in Morganton)

Warehouse catches fire on Interstate 40 in Morganton



©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read