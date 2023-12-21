Community supports Morganton officer, family who lost home in fire

MORGANTON, N.C. — A community is helping an officer and his family who lost their home on Wednesday in a fire.

Burke County- the community is coming together to support a Morganton Public Safety Officer after a fire destroyed his home. He and his wife have three children and lost much of what they own. Efforts by his department to help today on channel 9 eyewitness news at noon and 5 pic.twitter.com/JHzpTmwPtA — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) December 21, 2023

The Burke Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation, a joint effort by law enforcement officers and Burke County residents to help local officers with unforeseen financial burdens, is accepting donations for the Morganton Public Safety officer.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the officer, his wife, and three children lost most of what they own.

Morganton Public Safety shared information about the donation on Facebook, including details for people willing to help.

“Message us with any questions and keep this family in your prayers!” the post says.

