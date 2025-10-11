Carolina Ascent offers free tickers to federal workers amidst government shutdown

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Ascent FC is offering 300 free tickets to federal workers for their Salute to Service Night.

Officials said the initiative aims to honor federal employees during the ongoing government shutdown by providing them and their families with an opportunity to enjoy a night of soccer.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for your commitment, your long hours, and your contribution to our community and country,” said Carolina Ascent Majority Owner Dan DiMicco.

The match will feature Carolina Ascent FC against Fort Lauderdale United FC, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at the historic American Legion Memorial Stadium.

A limited number of $10 tickets will be available for purchase after the free tickets for federal workers are claimed, officials said.

Federal workers can claim up to four tickets online at CarolinaAscent.com.

