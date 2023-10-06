Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The 48th annual Carolina BalloonFest will bring dozens of hot air balloons and thousands of spectators to Statesville from Oct. 20-22.

The 3-day event will have two stages of entertainment, a play zone for kids, an artisan market, food and North Carolina wines and craft beers.

Tethered balloon rides will also be available, weather permitting.

The popular evening balloon glow flights will light up the night on Friday and Saturday.

Know before you go

Festival hours are from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission costs $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday and Sunday. A weekend pass costs $40 in advance and can be used for all three days.

Admission for children ages 12 and younger is free.

Festival admission does not include hot air balloon rides, which must be purchased directly from a participating ride pilot. Click here for more information on the balloon rides.

General parking costs $10. VIP parking costs $20.

Most vendors and beer tickets are cash purchases only. Limited ATMs will be onsite.

The festival site is near the Statesville Regional Airport at 260 Hangar Drive. For directions and information on parking and shuttle options, click here.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, go to carolinaballoonfest.com.

