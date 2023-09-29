A guide to picking apples in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — As the fall season settles in, apple picking season is in full swing.
We found a few places where you can pick apples on your own within a short drive from the Charlotte area.
North Carolina
280 Bent Arrow Lane, Hendersonville, N.C., 28792
Open Sunday only from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can pick your own apples through Oct. 29th.
2951 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville, N.C., 28792
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grandad’s offers plenty of fall activities on the weekend, including apple picking on select weekends.
187 Garren Road, Hendersonville, N.C., 28792
Open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They offer u-pick and we-pick options.
1025 Orchard Road, Spruce Pine, N.C., 28777
Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can pick a variety of apples Wednesday through Sunday.
Use this address and follow the signs: 3403 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, N.C., 28731. You can pick your own apples and find other fun family-friendly events.
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Apple Hill Orchard & Cider Mill
2075 Pleasant Hill Ave., Morganton, N.C., 28655
Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In a short drive, you can find mountain views while picking apples and flowers and enjoying other activities.
South Carolina
454 Damascus Church Road, Long Creek, S.C., 29658
Open daily from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. You pick your own apples and also take in a farm tour or play a round of disc golf.
Before heading out, make sure to see if the orchard is open for the weekend or if reservations are needed.
