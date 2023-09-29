A guide to picking apples in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — As the fall season settles in, apple picking season is in full swing.

We found a few places where you can pick apples on your own within a short drive from the Charlotte area.

North Carolina

Creasman Farms

280 Bent Arrow Lane, Hendersonville, N.C., 28792

Open Sunday only from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can pick your own apples through Oct. 29th.

Grandad’s Apples N’ Such

2951 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville, N.C., 28792

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grandad’s offers plenty of fall activities on the weekend, including apple picking on select weekends.

Justus Orchard

187 Garren Road, Hendersonville, N.C., 28792

Open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They offer u-pick and we-pick options.

The Orchard at Altapass

1025 Orchard Road, Spruce Pine, N.C., 28777

Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can pick a variety of apples Wednesday through Sunday.

SkyTop Orchard

Use this address and follow the signs: 3403 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, N.C., 28731. You can pick your own apples and find other fun family-friendly events.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Apple Hill Orchard & Cider Mill

2075 Pleasant Hill Ave., Morganton, N.C., 28655

Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In a short drive, you can find mountain views while picking apples and flowers and enjoying other activities.

South Carolina

Chattooga Belle Farms

454 Damascus Church Road, Long Creek, S.C., 29658

Open daily from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. You pick your own apples and also take in a farm tour or play a round of disc golf.

Before heading out, make sure to see if the orchard is open for the weekend or if reservations are needed.

(WATCH BELOW: How a government shutdown could impact the Blue Ridge Parkway)

How a government shutdown could impact the Blue Ridge Parkway

©2023 Cox Media Group