Carolina hospitals team up to find solutions for pediatric cancer

NORTH CAROLINA — It’s the first time several hospitals are all coming together for a common goal, which is to find a solution that could help kids.

Doctors estimate that every year in the Carolinas, about 700 children are diagnosed with cancer.

A few months ago, 12-year-old Lauren Felzer was diagnosed with ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

“I was shocked, but I knew something didn’t feel right because of how much my leg was hurting,” Felzer said.

Cancer forced her to quit dancing and in-person learning while she’s been receiving treatment at Atrium Health Children’s Hospital.

But now there’s hope for her and others.

Ten hospitals across the Carolinas, from Atrium Health to Duke University Hospital, are teaming up to find more solutions for pediatric cancer.

