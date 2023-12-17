Carolina Panthers beat Atlanta Falcons securing second win in 2023

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers (2-12) beat the Atlanta Falcons (6-8), their division rivals, at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

This is the Panthers’ second win this season; their first win was against the Houston Texans back in October.

At the podium, one of the first things out of Coach Tabor’s mouth was about how fun the game was—even while trailing in a tight game in the fourth quarter.

It’s one thing for the team to get the win, but there’s something to be said about how they forced not one, but two turnovers.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder was looking to pass to Cordarrelle Patterson when it was picked off by Xavier Woods, giving the Panthers their second turnover of the game.

On the next drive, the Panthers needed something on third and three. The team took the rook-to-rook route, with quarterback Bryce Young passing to Jonathan Mingo, allowing the drive to go for 20 more yards.

As the Panthers continued burning the clock to set up a field goal on third and three, Chuba Hubbard picked up the first down with a six yard run.

With just seconds left, kicker Eddy Pineiro hammered home the 23-yard field goal to secure the game with a final score of 9-7.

Next week, the Carolina Panthers (2-12) will head to Wisconsin to face off against the Green Bay Packers (6-8).

