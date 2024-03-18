Carolina Panthers host Regional Spelling Bee

The next generation’s best spellers competed at Bank of America Stadium in the Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee.

139 third to eighth grade students representing 65 school district from across the Carolinas took part.

“I’m gonna try really hard to go to nationals, and also that would be the week that my mom graduates from college, so it would be a really big accomplishment for both of us,” participant Paisley Jackson said.

Four students from North Carolina will qualify for the Scripps National S[peeling Bee tournament in Washington, D.C. along with two students from South Carolina.

