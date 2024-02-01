Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach, GM

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers introduced their new head coach, as well as their new general manager on Thursday.

Last week, the Panthers selected Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their head coach. Canales signed a six-year deal, replacing Frank Reich, who was fired earlier in the season.

The team also announced that the football executive management team will be led by the new Panthers President of Football Operations and General Manager, Dan Morgan.

Morgan and Canales discussed their plans for the team during a press conference Thursday morning. Watch the news conference at this link.

