Source: Panthers to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator as head coach

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have selected their new head coach, a source tell Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

The team is closing in on a deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, the source told Brown.

Canales replaces Frank Reich, who was fired earlier in the season. The Panthers finished their season with a 2-15 record, tying a franchise record for the most losses in a single season.

Reich was in his first season with the Panthers, and his firing echoed a similar refrain -- Reich’s predecessor, Matt Rhule, was also fired before the season ended in 2022.

The news comes just days after the team hired their new general manager. On Monday, the team named Dan Morgan as the president of football operations and general manager. Morgan most recently served as the team’s assistant general manager, serving in that role since 2021.

Morgan replaced Scott Fitterer, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons with the team.

