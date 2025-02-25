Carolina Panthers at NFL combine: Playmakers crucial

INDIANAPOLIS — Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan are among team leaders in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown is there as well, and spoke with them about what they’ll prioritize as they look ahead to the NFL Draft in April.

Morgan and Canales boiled it down to one word: Playmakers.

“I think defense is definitely a point of emphasis, but we’re also not going to neglect the offensive side of the ball either,” Morgan said.

“Stop the run, whatever that looks like,” Canales added.

“You can affect the run in different ways. But at a minimum, is finding guys who give great effort and lay their whole body out to make this play happen and work together.”

A few of the team’s offseason moves are already in play with the Panthers re-signing backup quarterback Andy Dalton and opting to let linebacker Shaq Thompson, one of its leaders and longest tenured players, enter the free agency.

“Andy, huge signing for us,” Canales said. “Continuity. The value he brings to the quarterback room. If you’re going to be in that quarterback room, there’s got to be high value you bring. As far as Shaq goes, as a first-time head coach, I can’t say enough about Shaq championing the cause. For me, it’s nothing but gratitude.”

From here, one move to watch will be what happens next with extension talks for Panthers Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn, who is also among veteran leaders on defense.

Monday, Morgan provided an update on their progress.

“Things are moving along so hopefully we get something done there sooner than later,” Morgan said.

As the team continues to build, its leaders say it won’t be around one guy, even though they feel good that they’ve found him in quarterback Bryce Young.

The Panthers are focused on building for the long haul, with the addition of young talent as an added bonus.

“We do like young guys,” Morgan said. “It’s not going to sway us one way or another, but it is nice to have young guys that can grow and develop especially on a team that’s building. You also have to mix in some of these veterans to show these guys the way.”

Morgan also provided an injury update Tuesday, noting last year’s first-round draft pick and wide receiver Xavier Legette underwent a foot procedure in the offseason. He didn’t provide an exact timeline for his recovery, but said he expects it will be short-term.

VIDEO: Panthers will not re-sign longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson

Panthers will not re-sign longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson

©2025 Cox Media Group