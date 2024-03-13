Panthers sign 5 free agents

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have officially signed five free agents: Two guards, Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, and three defensive players, A’Shawn Robinson, Josey Jewell and Dane Jackson.

All five players joined the team at the start of the new NFL season on Wednesday afternoon.

The Panthers agreed to terms with Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt on Monday. The 27-year-old was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020 out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis, 26, is also coming to the Queen City. The Seahawks drafted Lewis from LSU in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, meaning he’s worked with Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

Robinson, 28, was picked by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2016 draft. The defensive tackle has started in 74 of his 110 games.

Jewell hails from the Denver Broncos, where he spent six seasons and also worked with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The 29-year-old linebacker has 453 tackles, averaging 75.5 per season. He also has seven fumble recoveries and two interceptions in his 78 games.

Jackson, a cornerback, started 28 games in four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The 27-year-old’s best individual season was in 2022, when he started 14 games and had two picks.

The signings are the first big moves Coach Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have made since coming to Charlotte.

Now, the Panthers are actively looking for pass rushers, with two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns among the team’s recent departures.

All five players will likely start this season and will arrive in Charlotte in the coming weeks.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers sending star pass rusher Brian Burns to NY Giants)

Panthers sending star pass rusher Brian Burns to NY Giants

©2024 Cox Media Group