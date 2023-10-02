Carolina Renaissance Festival celebrating 30th year

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Renaissance Festival wrapped up its opening weekend on Sunday.

Thousands of attendees showed up to watch pop-up performers, jousting, and more as the festival celebrates 30 years.

Channel 9 spoke to a couple who have attended the festival for more than a decade.

“It’s like stepping out of the everyday world as it were and into a different realm,” Fran Harris said. “Actually, it is a different realm.”

The festival will run every weekend through November 19th.

The festival will return next Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m. If your child is under 12, they can get in free with the purchase of your ticket.

The festival will run every weekend through November 19th. Learn more by clicking here.

