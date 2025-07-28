Carolina Renaissance Festival giving free tickets during blood drive

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Going to the Carolina Renaissance Festival this year won’t cost you an arm and a leg, but giving a bit of blood can get you in for free.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival Blood Drive is set to take place from 1 to 7 p.m. on August 14 at the Huntersville Blood Donation Center.

The first 100 donors will receive a free ticket to the Carolina Renaissance Festival, while all remaining donors will receive a buy one, get one discounted ticket. All donors who give blood during August will receive a $15 e-Gift Card to a merchant of their choice.

The Ren Fest will also have performers at the blood drive to give you a sneak preview of the festival’s events.

Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment to help bolster the blood supply during the summer months. You must be at least 18 years old or 17 with parental consent, and you need to bring a valid form of identification.

Tickets for the Renaissance festival are on sale now. The festival opens on Oct. 4.

