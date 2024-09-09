Carolina Strong: Atrium Health uses music therapy to reduce cancer patient anxieties

CHARLOTTE — A cancer diagnosis comes with physical and mental challenges.

Kenny Kahn said his life changed the day he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma three years ago.

He said he has been able to find comfort in a lifelong passion: Music.

“It was this really healthy, beautiful distraction for me. So I looked forward to it. When I was here, when I was home, music became this escape, because there’s this void in your life,” Kahn explained.

Kahn said he has been able to escape through a keyboard and a guitar.

>> Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute explains how they are using music therapy to reduce patient anxieties, in the video at the top of the page.

To learn more about the survivorship services donors like Kenny help provide, Atrium Health Levine Cancer is hosting “Journey through Survivorship” events the next two weekends for patients, survivors and their loved ones. There’s one in Charlotte on Saturday and one in Winston-Salem next Saturday.

