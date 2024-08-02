Carolina Strong: Roodle the Labradoodle brings joy to senior community in South Park

CHARLOTTE — A beloved pup is bringing smiles to seniors at a retirement community in south Charlotte.

Roodle the Labradoodle comes to The Barclay at South Park with his mom Sales Counselor Blake Leggett.

She said he brings joy to all of the residents.

“Sometimes it can take me 20 minutes coming and going just because people want to stop and love on him,” Leggett said.

Before Roodle was romping the hall of Barclay, the Humane Society of the United States said he was living in awful conditions at a puppy mill in South Carolina.

“His hair was so much longer than it is now. And it was filled with mats. They had to shave him completely down,” Leggett explained.

