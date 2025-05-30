Carolina Strong: The group of students collecting school supplies for teachers in need

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A group of Union County students has teamed up to bridge the educational divide through the “School Supplies Closet,” collecting and distributing supplies to local title one schools.

“We felt the need to give back, because we’ve gotten so much,” Owen Carter, a founding member of the nonprofit and junior at Weddington High School, said.

So far, the students have been able to donate over $4,000 worth of supplies.

At 6 p.m. on WSOC-TV, Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis shares how these students will be working through the summer to make sure their peers and teachers have what they need to succeed.

