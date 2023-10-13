Carolina Strong: Local mother spreads joy at home for people with disabilities

CHARLOTTE — A local mother is spreading joy for her son and the extended family he is a part of.

Vanessa told Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis that smiles and laughter are in abundance at Easter Seals UCP Home in Charlotte.

The home is for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, like Vanessa’s son Ben.

“For families like us, it’s a wonderful thing because our son gets to live as independently as he can, and he has a great community here. It’s truly a family,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa said she has begun planning events and activities at the home.

“It’s just another way for me to give back to not just him but to the other people that live here,” Vanessa explained.

>> In the video at the top of the page, residents explained how much it means to them to have Vanessa plan events.

