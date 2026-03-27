Carolina Strong: Meet Matthews Fire and EMS’ four-legged hero

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The town of Matthews has a new employee to support first responders and crime victims, and this four-legged hero is helping people on their most difficult days.

The town brought on an 11-week-old therapy dog named Riggins, and the pup will help provide mental health support fir first responders and crime victims.

The puppy is currently in training to help local crews manage the emotional toll of responding to emergencies.

Riggins, the town of Matthews' newest therapy dog

Riggins will work alongside crews at Matthews Fire and EMS, where personnel frequently respond to consecutive crises. The initiative aims to reduce the mental strain on firefighters, emergency medical technicians and 911 dispatchers.

Firefighter and emergency medical technician Clayton Durden, who is trained in the town’s peer support program, noted the emotional weight of the profession.

“We give so much of ourselves, so much empathy to our patients. And you can take that home with you and it can affect your personal life it can affect your work life,” Durden said.

Assistant Chief Jay Gurian serves as the puppy’s handler and oversees his integration into the department. Gurian said the dog acts as a source of relief for staff during stressful shifts.

“Riggins, his goal is to come in when people are having a bad day and bring a little bit of a smile to their face,” Gurian said.

Over the next year, Riggins will undergo extensive therapy training, which includes learning obedience and social skills. Gurian explained that the dog will eventually learn to recognize signs of distress in people.

“His therapy dog novice training will include things like gentle pressure, you know, when to recognize that somebody is having a hard time and just go over to them and sit next to them so that, you know, they can just pet him or just feel his presence over there,” Gurian said.

Department members have already noticed a change in the atmosphere when the puppy is present. Durden said he hopes the comfort Riggins provides will encourage more first responders to discuss trauma and begin the healing process.

“Just his presence alone, just it brings ... [it] enlightens the room. Everyone just feels so much better,” Durden said.

The program is supported by several local donations. A breeder donated Riggins to the town, while a veterinarian is providing health care services for the dog at no cost. Other donors have helped the department by supplying food for the puppy.

You can help donate to a wishlist for Riggins’ food and supplies at this link.

Riggins will continue his social skills and obedience training over the next year to prepare for his role as a therapy dog.

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