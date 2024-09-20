Carolina Strong: Rescue horses ease mental health challenges at Mint Hill ranch

MINT HILL, N.C. — Foster children, veterans, and first responders dealing with mental health challenges are finding peace through horses.

“When someone can work with an animal that size and accomplish something, it really improves confidence and self-esteem,” said Maria Hogge, the founder of Mending Strides Ranch.

Hogge said she learned about equine therapy when she saw a segment on ABC News more than 10 years ago. She said it inspired her to get certified as an equine specialist.

She rescued several horses and opened Mending Strides Ranch in Mint Hill in 2019. Since then, the ranch has helped more than 1,300 people. Click here for more information, including how to volunteer there.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9’s Erika Jackson shows the difference it’s making in the community.

Every day, there are people across the Carolinas doing extraordinary things. They’re giving back, they’re helping each other, and they’re making a real difference. We’re highlighting the best in our community in our series, Carolina Strong.

Know somebody who’s making a positive impact? Let us know here.

(WATCH BELOW: Carolina Strong: Middle schooler uses passion for cooking to help the community)

Carolina Strong: Middle schooler uses passion for cooking to help the community

©2024 Cox Media Group