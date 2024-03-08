Carolina Strong: Student raises money for cancer research in honor of mother’s leukemia diagnosis

Maddie Rizzo was just a 5th grader when she lost her mother to leukemia.

Somehow, amidst her heartbreak and grief, she knew she wanted to do something to honor her mom.

“I did a lot of research because I was missing my mom for a while,” Rizzo said.

In seventh grade, she joined the local chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and has been involved ever since.

Currently, she and two classmates are in the midst of a seven-week campaign to raise money for cancer research, something that is deeply personal to Maddie and her mother.

“She received new treatment, which enabled her to live longer and spend more time with us. So I just think the importance of research is really something for people to look for and also be excited about because there are a lot of great new opportunities, like, coming our way,” Rizzo explained.

