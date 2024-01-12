Carolina Strong: Survivor bakes cookies to raise money for childhood cancer research

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A teen has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for childhood cancer research, all before graduating high school.

Pine Lake Preparatory student Adam Sparks said it’s a cause that is close to his heart.

Sparks was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma when he was two years old. He later relapsed when he was five.

In 2010, he and his mom, Julie, started baking for a cause.

All sales from their baked goods go towards funding research for new, less toxic treatments for kids.

Sparks said while the sweet treats typically disappear quickly, their impact could last a lifetime.

“They mean hope because every treat that is on that table equals more money,” Sparks explained.

>> Sparks explains how the community has rallied around to support Cookies for Kids Cancer, in the video at the top of the page.

Every day, there are people across the Carolinas doing extraordinary things. They’re giving back, they’re helping each other, and they’re making a real difference. We’re highlighting the best in our community in our series, Carolina Strong.

Know somebody who’s making a positive impact? Let us know here.

Carolina Strong: Guitarist brings the magic of music to children’s hospital

Carolina Strong: Guitarist brings the magic of music to children’s hospital





©2024 Cox Media Group