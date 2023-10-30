Carolina Strong: Woman volunteers for organization that helped her through difficult times

CHARLOTTE — It took a lot for Deborah Brewer to work up the strength to come to the Crisis Assistance Ministry and ask for help.

“I was going in and out of my house, waving at my neighbors and going into a dark house. And they didn’t know that,” she said.

Not only did they help, but the opportunity opened a new chapter of her life, which is to give back to others.

Reporter Elsa Gillis spoke with Brewer in the video above.

VIDEO: Teen fights through cancer to play on football team

Carolina Strong: Teen fights through cancer to play on football team

©2023 Cox Media Group