Reward increases in Asha Degree case 25 years after vanishing

SHELBY, N.C. — Authorities announced on Friday that the combined reward in the ongoing search for Asha Degree is now $75,000.

Detectives believe that she was abducted after leaving her Shelby home on Valentine’s Day in 2000. She was nine-years old at the time.

Investigators found her book bag and an undershirt in a trash bag in Burke County a year later.

There was a break in the case in September 2024 when investigators identified two suspects and found new evidence.

They executed a search warrant on Cherryville Road on one of the properties of Roy and Connie Dedmon.

The search warrant also stated that Asha was a victim of homicide, and her body was concealed.

The Dedmons have not been talking and their lawyer says they are innocent.

In 2024, the reward was $45,000.

If you have information and have not spoken to investigators, call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822, the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

