Carolina Water rate hike proposal sparks backlash

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Water Service customers could soon see higher water bills, even though state regulators haven’t officially approved the increases.

According to the Charlotte Observer, homeowners could see those increases as soon as March 1.

Carolina Water’s recent filing with the North Carolina Utilities Commission indicates an increase in fixed monthly charges from $28.61 to $31.47 and a rise in usage rates from $13.78 to $15.16 per 1,000 gallons.

This proposed increase comes amid growing opposition from residents who argue that their current bills are already unaffordable. The Observer says thousands of residents across more than 40 communities have signed a petition urging regulators to deny Carolina Water’s proposed rate hikes, stating that they have no alternative provider.

Carolina Water has argued these temporary higher rates are necessary to support ongoing operations and major infrastructure upgrades. The company emphasized that the increase will help fund the replacement of aging pipes, the upgrading of treatment plants and compliance with new environmental regulations.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission’s public staff is expected to make a recommendation on the rate case in early February, and final determinations on the proposed rate increases are anticipated in late March or early April.

