Carowinds’ Fury 325 celebrates 10 years since debuting as world’s tallest, fastest gigacoaster

CHARLOTTE — On March 28, 2015, Carowinds unveiled Fury 325, the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster, attracting guests from around the globe to the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

Fury 325 marked a significant milestone for Carowinds and the attractions industry, setting new standards for thrill rides with its towering height and speed.

However, less than eight years later, a park-goer noticed a crack in the coaster.

Carowinds closed the Fury 325 giga coaster on June 30, 2023, due to the crack at the top of a steel support pillar, park officials said.

The Fury 325 reopened on August 10, 2023.

North Carolina’s labor commissioner confirmed later that an improper weld was to blame for the fracture. The state Department of Labor required Carowinds to put a new column in place instead of rewelding it. The theme park put measures in place to ensure it was correct, assuring the ride was safe.

VIDEO: Crack in Carowinds’ Roller Coaster Fury 325

The journey to Fury 325 began in the summer of 2014 when cryptic signage appeared in Carowinds’ Thrill Zone area, park officials said.

On August 21, 2014, park executives announced that the Fury 325 was the largest single investment in park history, which also had a new entry plaza and other features at the North Gate.

The construction process, lasting approximately eight months, required 4.2 million pounds of steel, 3,400 gallons of paint, 15,500 bolts, and 60,000 hours of labor, Carowinds officials said.

On March 25, 2015, Carowinds hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Three days later, Fury 325 opened to the public, drawing visitors eager to experience one of the most anticipated roller coasters in amusement park history.

Specs:

Height of 325 feet

81-degree first drop

6,602 feet of track (over 1.25 miles long)

Top speed of 95 mph

Three 32-passenger trains for high capacity

Approximate ride time is 3:25

