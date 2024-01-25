Carowinds owner’s $2B merger with Six Flags faces scrutiny by feds

CHARLOTTE — The Department of Justice is weighing a merger between Carowinds owner Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment Corp., according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing this week.

The DOJ has made a second request for additional information and documentary materials. It also extended the waiting period surrounding a merger, the filing states.

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair and Arlington, Texas-based Six Flags announced plans on Nov. 2 for what is described as a merger of equals.

The all-stock deal is valued at about $2 billion and would give the regional theme-park players a national footprint.

This week’s filing states that the amusement park operators are aiming to comply with the DOJ requests by May 2.

