Case of West Nile virus reported in York County, health officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A case of the West Nile virus has been confirmed in a Rock Hill resident on Friday, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health.

Due to this confirmation, health officials want to increase education about the virus, as well as control measures.

Residents are encouraged to eliminate areas of standing water, use insect repellant, keep skin covered, and keep windows and doors closed in order to prevent mosquito exposure.

Also in an effort to control the current mosquito population in the area, spraying for mosquitoes within a 1-mile radius of Constitution Boulevard, Westerwood Drive, and Fargo Street.

This is expected to occur on Monday evening, beginning at 9 p.m.

From the roadway, crews will use a truck-mounted sprayer in the 1-mile radius surrounding these streets. They will use a product called Envion 4-4.

Health officials said while the material is not harmful to people, pets, other insects, or gardens, it’s not recommended to be directly in the path of the spray.

Beekeepers within the 1-mile radius are advised to cover hives on the night of spraying.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. The risk of serious illness is low.

The last confirmed West Nile case in Rock Hill occurred in September 2020.

More information about the virus, including symptoms, treatment, and prevention, can be found here.

For any questions or concerns regarding the mosquito control spraying effort, please call the York County Office of Emergency Management at 803-326-2300.

VIDEO: 5 cases of West Nile virus reported in North Carolina

5 cases of West Nile virus reported in North Carolina

©2024 Cox Media Group