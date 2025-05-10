Professional runners warm up as the second annual Meck Mile is underway

CHARLOTTE — Meck Mile runners are warming up for Saturday night’s Elite Professional Heat race.

The Charlotte event has drawn runners from across the country.

Other participants have walked and ran through other races leading up to the Elite Professional Heat race. Now, the professionals face Memorial Stadium.

The course consists of two laps around the stadium.

