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Catawba County deputy injured in collision with 18-wheeler

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is recovering tonight after an 18-wheeler crashed into his patrol SUV.

It happened at the intersection of Conover Boulevard and Business 321 shortly after 5 p.m.

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Eyewitnesses told Channel 9 that the tractor-trailer ran a red light, striking the deputies’ vehicle.

“Barely missed me,” said witness Melinda Williams.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy does not have life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized to be evaluated.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash, and it is unclear if charges will be filed.

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