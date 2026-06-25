Catawba County deputy injured in collision with 18-wheeler

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is recovering tonight after an 18-wheeler crashed into his patrol SUV.

It happened at the intersection of Conover Boulevard and Business 321 shortly after 5 p.m.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 9 that the tractor-trailer ran a red light, striking the deputies’ vehicle.

“Barely missed me,” said witness Melinda Williams.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy does not have life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized to be evaluated.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash, and it is unclear if charges will be filed.

©2026 Cox Media Group