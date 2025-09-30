Catawba County to hold meetings regarding possible school district merger

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — There are four community meetings next month that will discuss the possible merger of schools within Catawba County.

District officials told the Hickory Daily Record that they are expecting school enrollment to increase due to new neighborhoods.

They said they are trying to decide if all three school districts within the county should be merged.

According to the Record, a study shows some schools are expected to exceed capacity.

The first meeting is expected to take place on Oct. 21 at Cornerstone Church on East Main Street.

