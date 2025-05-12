Catawba County officials warn residents of Medicaid text scam

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County officials are warning residents about a text scam targeting Medicaid recipients.

Officials say the scam pretends to be from the recipient’s Medicaid Health Plan and claims their benefits have been terminated. The text includes a link to reapply.

Do not click the link, officials said. Medicaid will not ask you to reapply through a text link, according to officials.

They said anyone with questions about their Medicaid benefits can directly contact their local Department of Social Services.

Officials reminded residents to never share personal information through texts, emails, or links.

