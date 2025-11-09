Catawba County school named 2025 Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School

CHARLOTTE — A school in Catawba County is being recognized for their outstanding work.

After some extensive surveys, a two-day visit, and student and teacher interviews Catawba Ridge High School was recognized by the National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence organization as a 2025 Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School.

According to the organization, schools who receive this award excel in the follow nine categories:

Student Focus and Support

School Organization and Culture

Challenging Standards and Curriculum

Active Teaching and Learning

Technology Integration

Professional Community

Leadership and Educational Vitality

School, Family, and Community Partnerships

Indicators of Success

The designation lasts for five years when the school will be eligible for renewal.

The award will be presented to the school at the Blue Ribbon Schools Conference in Orlando in December.

“I am so proud of our students, staff, and entire school community,” said Principal Barry Ledford. “This award affirms the outstanding work being done at our school and highlights the dedicated efforts of all involved in educating our students. This is just the beginning of the great things to come for Catawba Ridge High School.”

RELATED STORY: Union County School Board approves $1,000 teacher supplement

Union County School Board approves $1,000 teacher supplement

©2025 Cox Media Group