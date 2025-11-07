Union County School Board approves $1,000 teacher supplement

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County school teachers will receive a $1,000 supplement following a decision by the county board tonight.

While teachers had hoped for a $2,000 supplement, the board settled on the smaller amount.

This decision comes amid ongoing discussions about teacher pay and budget allocations in the county.

Tomorrow, a group of CMS teachers will march outside Olympic High School to urge state leaders to pass a budget that includes pay increases.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Association of Educators has acknowledged the frustration among teachers regarding their pay.

The decision by the Union County board highlights the ongoing challenges in addressing teacher compensation, as educators continue to advocate for better pay and support from state leaders.

VIDEO: Union County Board of Education to vote on teacher supplement proposal

Union County Board of Education to vote on teacher supplement proposal

©2025 Cox Media Group