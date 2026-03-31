Catawba County schools, sheriff’s office request millions in additional funding

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Schools, the sheriff’s office and emergency crews in Catawba County are asking for millions more in funding this year.

Our partners at the Hickory Daily Record report the requests exceed the budget by $29 million.

The sheriff’s office is asking for a 14% increase for new staff and equipment.

Emergency services want $2 million more to hire more people.

School districts requested $52 million, a nearly 10% increase.

The final budget won’t be approved until June.

WATCH: Catawba County school district merger faces opposition

Catawba County school district merger faces opposition

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