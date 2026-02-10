Catawba County sheriff’s office charges man in fatal fentanyl case

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was indicted and arrested in connection with the fentanyl toxicity death of Jacob Lee Kirk, the Catawba County sheriff announced Monday. Juan Sebastian Solarte faces charges of death by distribution and the sale of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Kirk was found dead at his home in February 2025. An autopsy conducted by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

The Catawba County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Solarte on Jan. 20, the sheriff said. The formal charges include death by distribution and the sale of a Schedule II controlled substance.

This legal action follows an investigation that began when Kirk’s body was discovered nearly one year ago.

Following the indictment, law enforcement officers located Solarte in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Feb. 3 in Boca Raton. Solarte is 26 years old.

Sheriff Don Brown commented on the department’s focus on the investigation and offered support to the Kirk family.

“I want the family of Jacob Kirk to know that we remain committed to accountability and seeing this case through. I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Kirk,” Brown said.

Solarte is currently being held in Florida. He is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina to face the charges.

