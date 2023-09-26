Catawba police chief hospitalized after being assaulted while on duty

CATAWBA, N.C. — The chief of the Catawba Police Department was assaulted while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

It happened at a gas station on South Main Street in downtown Catawba.

The chief was responding to a suspicious person call when he was assaulted, Faherty learned.

The extent of the assault is not clear yet, but the chief was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The SWAT Team was at the scene Tuesday.

It’s not clear yet if authorities are still searching for a suspect.

Faherty learned the suspect was armed when the incident happened.

>> Chopper 9 Skyzoom is headed to Catawba where we hope to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: Man accused of sexual assault, break-in at Belmont Abbey dorm turns himself in)

Man accused of sexual assault, break-in at Belmont Abbey dorm turns himself in

©2023 Cox Media Group