One of the largest employers in a growing North Carolina county just made a major land purchase as part of a $1 billion expansion project.

Caterpillar Inc. purchased 527 acres off Rod Sullivan Road near the Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford for more than $102.75 million earlier this month, according to deed records from Lee County. The transaction is among the largest land sales in the county’s history and comes to just under $200,000 per acre.

In September, the Texas-based heavy equipment manufacturer announced it would invest $1 billion in Sanford to expand manufacturing capacity for products that support its growing Cat Compact business. The investment will fund a new facility to boost production of compact track loaders and telehandlers.

Read more on CBJ’s website.

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