Catholic school coach accused of indecent liberties with students

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A high school coach is in jail without bond after being accused of indecent liberties with students.

Jonathan Jaheim Henderson is due in Cabarrus County Court Monday.

In a message to parents, the Diocese of Charlotte said Henderson is a former assistant football coach at Christ the King Catholic High School.

Jonathan Jaheim Henderson

They say he was fired last June for holding unsanctioned practices. Then in September, the diocese says players reported that Henderson sent inappropriate and sexually explicit text messages.

They also say those messages continued even after he was fired.

That reporting led to his arrest on Friday.

Court documents say the alleged victims are two 16-year-olds.

WATCH: Bond denied for Gaston County PE teacher accused of indecent liberties with student

Bond denied for Gaston County PE teacher accused of indecent liberties with student

©2026 Cox Media Group