CATS to discuss new light rail station plans in South End

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has two public meetings this week to talk about construction on a new light rail station in South End.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the space between Remount Road and Tremont Drive.

The inbound station will be near the Publix. The outbound station will be near Club West Brewing.

A track crossing will connect the two.

CATS hopes to start construction later this month.

VIDEO: CATS could use AI to track banned riders after safety improvements

