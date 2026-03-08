CATS to discuss new light rail station plans in South End

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has two public meetings this week to talk about construction on a new light rail station in South End.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the space between Remount Road and Tremont Drive.
The inbound station will be near the Publix. The outbound station will be near Club West Brewing.
A track crossing will connect the two.
CATS hopes to start construction later this month.
