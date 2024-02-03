CATS kicks off Black History Month with free rides

CHARLOTTE — CATS is honoring accessibility in public transportation and celebrating Black History Month by giving riders two days of fare-free service.

The promotion commemorates Transit Equity Day, a nationally observed event recognizing Rosa Parks and her role in promoting equity in public transit.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4., people taking any ride through the Charlotte Area Transportation System won’t have to pay.

Transit Equity Day falls on Feb. 4, which would have been Rosa Parks’ 111th birthday.

“Her act of courage on a Montgomery bus in 1955 was not just a stand against racial injustice but a powerful call for equitable access in all areas of public life, including transit. By eliminating fares on Feb. 3 and 4, we reaffirm our commitment to creating an inclusive, accessible public transit system that serves every member of our community,” said Brent Cagle, CATS interim CEO.

CATS said the initiative celebrates her legacy while continuing to promote fair and accessible transit for all.

