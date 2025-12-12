CATS light rail to shut down this weekend for maintenance

CHARLOTTE — The CATS light rail will stop running this weekend due to maintenance.

The blue and gold lines will experience disruptions, according to transit officials.

Service on the Gold Line will be suspended starting at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The South Blue Line from 7th Street to Interstate 485 will be suspended at the same time.

The shutdown for trains heading north from 7th Street to UNC Charlotte is scheduled to occur around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Buses will replace trains during this time. Both lines are expected to reopen on Monday.

VIDEO: Former CATS driver warns safety gaps put workers at risk after light rail stabbing

