Former CATS driver warns safety gaps put workers at risk after light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — Oscar Solarzano remains in custody following his alleged attack on the Charlotte light rail, as Charlotte Area Transit System officials respond to questions about the incident.

Solarzano, who had been banned from the transit system prior to the attack, managed to board the train despite his exclusion.

CATS officials acknowledge that there is currently no practical way to identify excluded individuals as they board the train.

“I know that CATS is working behind the scenes very diligently, I want to name that, but I also want to name that it’s not enough,” said Nichele Dunlap-Thompson, a former CATS driver and union organizer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

CATS officials have stated that pictures of banned individuals are posted in operators’ break rooms, but Dunlap-Thompson believes this method is insufficient.

“How many of the operators are really holding that information, that visual in their mind, throughout their 8, 10, 12, sometimes maybe 14-hour shift? I think that there has to be a better way of communicating real-time threats,” Dunlap-Thompson said.

Questions also arose about the presence of security personnel during the incident.

CATS confirmed that security personnel were dispersed throughout the system, but none were present on the train car at the time of the attack.

In response to security concerns, CATS is investing millions in security measures, including employing off-duty CMPD officers and private security personnel.

However, officials note that it would require an additional 256 officers daily and over 10,000 man-hours weekly to have a security guard on every train around the clock.

As CATS continues to address security challenges, the community remains concerned about the effectiveness of current measures and the need for improved safety protocols on public transit.

VIDEO: Co-workers rally around man stabbed while protecting others on Blue Line

Co-workers rally around man stabbed while protecting others on Blue Line

©2025 Cox Media Group