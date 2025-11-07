CATS to offer mobile transit passes to people with SNAP, WIC benefits

CHARLOTTE — Beginning Monday, the Charlotte Area Transit System will offer mobile transit passes to individuals receiving SNAP and WIC benefits, valid from November 10 through the end of 2025.

To obtain these passes, recipients must present their EBT card or WIC voucher, a valid government-issued ID, and have access to a Wi-Fi enabled mobile device. Importantly, no cellular service is required on the device to use the passes.

Customer service representatives will be available at the Charlotte Transportation Center, located at 310 E. Trade St., to assist customers with downloading the CATS-Pass app and adding the transit passes to their devices.

Availability:

Monday, Nov. 10 – Friday, Nov. 14: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 – Sunday, Nov. 16: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Additional assistance will be available at the locations listed below during the following week.

Rosa Parks Community Transit Center: Nov. 17, 7-10 a.m.

Eastland Community Transit Center: Nov. 17, 7-10 a.m.

I-485 Blue Line Station: Nov. 18, 7-10 a.m.

JW Clay Blue Line Station: Nov. 18, 7-10 a.m.

Rosa Parks Community Transit Center: Nov. 19, 4-7 p.m.

Eastland Community Transit Center: Nov. 19, 4-7 p.m.

I-485 Blue Line Station: Nov. 20, 4-7 p.m.

JW Clay Blue Line Station: Nov. 20, 4-7 p.m.

The transit passes are only available via the CATS-Pass app. No paper tickets will be issued.

