CATS offering free rides to Around the Crown runners

CHARLOTTE — If you are running in Around the Crown this weekend, the Charlotte Area Transit System wants to give you a ride.

The transit service will be offering free rides for runners with race bibs plus a guest on Saturday and Sunday.

CATS said they want to help people get to and from the race without having to use their car.

It is part of the race’s commitment to sustainability. CATS also hopes this gesture will go beyond race day.

“Learn more about public transit and learn that it’s not so hard to use. So then they will use it again in the future,” said Brett Baldeck with CATS.

To make it easier for riders, the CATS Pass app has an Around the Crown feature for the weekend.

If you use it, the app will tell you the quickest and easiest way to get to the start line of your location.

