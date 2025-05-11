CATS to provide free transportation to PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation to the PGA Championship this week.

Golfers tee off on Monday at Quail Hollow for the first time since 2017. And this year, CATS will provide free transportation through the Blue Line station at the Sharon Road West Park and Ride.

CATS will also offer bus services between Sharon Road West Park and Ride and Quail Hollow.

Officials say rides taken on CATS services on Monday will be complimentary with a digital PGA ticket.

In addition to free rides, the CATS Blue Line will operate more frequently between the Uptown and I-485 stations.

Due to increased passenger traffic, the Sharon Road West Park and Ride will be closed from Monday to Saturday.

CATS said it encourages customers to use the I-485/South Blvd Station, Arrowood, Archdale, Tyvola, Woodlawn, Sugar Creek, Old Concord Road, University City Blvd, or JW Clay Park and Ride stations.

WATCH: The Political Beat gets an inside look at Quail Hollow Golf Club before PGA Championship

The Political Beat gets an inside look at Quail Hollow Golf Club before PGA Championship

©2025 Cox Media Group