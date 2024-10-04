CATS to suspend Blue Line, Gold Line services for maintenance

CHARLOTTE — All Charlotte Area Transit System Blue Line and Gold Line services will be suspended for preventative maintenance.

This is expected to begin at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, and will last until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

CATS said bus bridges will be in place during the suspension of service.

This maintenance allows crews to perform necessary improvements to the rail system and helps keep rail trips seamless and reliable, according to CATS.

Riders with questions or concerns can call 704-336-7433 to speak directly to a customer service representative.

