CATS union president out of job, sources say

CHARLOTTE — The union president at the Charlotte Area Transit System is off the job, union sources told Channel 9.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with some bus drivers who said they are happy about the changes they are seeing, despite the recent shift in leadership.

The drivers told Counts that the Charlotte Transportation Center in Uptown is safer.

CATS swapped out security companies over the summer and passengers have also noticed a difference.

“I sure have,” said Tony Mathis, a CATS passenger. “Like in the mornings, there was a lot of hanging out --used to be. Now I walked in here this morning, and it was empty. It’s really good.”

Counts noticed on Friday night that officers made their presence known at the transit center.

Dennis Williams told Counts he has been riding the bus for decades and the new security is a little too aggressive.

“Well, it’s a difference, you know for me,” he said. “I feel like they could ease up some.”

However, there is still some labor tension.

Union sources told Counts that on Friday morning, Kristy Kiser, who was the local union president, was fired.

Those sources believe she is being retaliated against because she rocked the boat during contract negotiations.

Sources believe that Kiser will file a grievance and fight for her job.

Counts reached out to her for a comment but did not hear back.

