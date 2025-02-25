Caught: Burke County ‘Most Wanted’ suspect accused of stealing from churches

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man who’s accused of stealing from local churches is back in custody after being on Burke County’s “Most Wanted list” for a little over two weeks.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Harlan Queen had multiple felony warrants for breaking and entering a place of worship and larceny.

Channel 9 previously reported on Queen’s charges when he allegedly broke into the First Baptist Icard Church in Connelly Springs in March of 2024. Authorities said that Queen had stolen musical instruments and electronics.

Police said investigators found some of the items that were reported stolen from the church when they searched Queen’s home.

While the charges were pending trial, warrants were issued in early February after Queen eluded law enforcement. He was taken into custody on Monday.

The BCSO said Queen was caught thanks to tips from the community about his whereabouts.

